A West Texas miracle: Why almost all Monahans households kept power through the whole winter storm

By Shane Battis
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) -

Mass power outages have made life miserable almost everywhere in Texas this week—almost everywhere.

Although the snow’s falling in Monahans, life hasn’t been so bad for residents this week. That’s because a little bit of luck has kept most houses lit while the rest of the state has gone dark.

“Probably around 95-96% of the population of the city of Monahans had no problems whatsoever,” Mayor David Cutbirth said.

That’s right. While major cities from Houston to Dallas, as well as many here in West Texas, shivered in the dark, little Monahans has been sitting pretty.

“To see them kind of ahead and keeping the power on for the most part has been kind of surprising,” Aaron Huffty said.

We asked Cutbirth how did this tiny town keep chugging along during a statewide power crisis?

“We’d love to take credit for that,” Cutbirth said. “But we were at the right place at the right time.”

It turns out Monahans’ power grid is tied to a major West Texas power plant.

Because ERCOT can’t afford to let that plant stop churning power, lucky Monahans has been skipped during the rolling blackouts.

“I know it’s hard to say it’s not fair, but it’s not,” Huffty said.

It’s bittersweet for Huffty who’s been watching other Texans freeze on TV wishing they could stay warm too.

“If I could give up a couple hours of electricity so that others can have it, I’d do it in a heartbeat,” Huffty said. “But I can’t control that. I wish I could.”

The mayor said he hopes after the storm clears the state learns to invest in infrastructure so everyone else doesn’t have to rely on luck.

