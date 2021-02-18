Advertisement

Texas deputies pay for family who couldn’t afford hotel room

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (WVUE) - Extreme weather plunged millions in Texas into frigid darkness.

Deputies in the Lone Star State are not letting it dim their humanity.

When Harris Country sheriff’s deputies learned a man couldn’t afford to stay the night at a local hotel, they paid out of pocket for a room for the family.

“Our Crime Reduction Unit responded to a call at a local hotel where a patron couldn’t afford the room for the night,” said a Facebook post on the office’s page. “Being that he has a family with small children and the inclement weather, the deputies paid out of their pocket for the family to have a room for the night.”

Our Crime Reduction Unit responded to a call at a local hotel where a patron couldn’t afford the room for the night....

Posted by Harris County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

