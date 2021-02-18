State Rep. Brooks Landgraf wants new regulations after ERCOT disaster

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

State Representative Brooks Landgraf said he wants the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) held accountable after the winter storm left thousands in the dark for days.

Landgraf said when the Texas Legislature meets they’re going to take a close look at ERCOT’s failure to prepare for the storm.

One of the main focuses will be to make it mandatory for companies to winterize equipment like wind turbines and natural gas wells so energy production doesn’t grind to a halt during severe winter storms.

Landgraf also said he’s going to fight ERCOT’s efforts to raise electricity bills because of this crisis.

Texans are relying on them and relying on them to provide power in a time when they need it the most then the least, they can do is have a plan that accounts for contingencies like this.”

Landgraf said he also wants to make it mandatory that anyone who holds a board member seat on ERCOT also be a resident of Texas, so they have to face the consequences of their decisions.

Several of ERCOT’s current board members live out of state.

