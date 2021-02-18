Midlands residents wake up without power for fifth day in a row

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The winter storm that hit Texas this week brought widespread power outages as well.

Some west Texans woke up in the dark this morning for the fifth day in a row.

Many people have lost power at some point in the past few days.

For some of us, the lights were back on within hours - but Felipe Jimenez and residents of his RV park have not been so lucky.

On Saturday night, the power went out for Jimenez and the ten RV’s that rent space on his property - and it hasn’t come back on yet.

Jimenez says that he expected an outage because of the winter storm, but not one that lasted this long.

“I live at that house over there. I have my pets and my wife and my daughter keeping one room warm with a heater. For now, we haven’t heard about the heat coming [back] on, the power coming on,” said Jimenez.

Most of the people who live there are familiar with each other because they all work at the same place.

But this week has brought them closer than ever before.

“We work at the same company. I know almost everybody. They didn’t have any propane gas, and I did, so they stayed with me in my camper for a few days since I had my stove on and going. He stayed with me, and I got another buddy that stays with me, but he’s working right now. We’re trying to help each other out because we work together. We’re like a family over here,” said resident Jorge Robles.

In addition to being without power, the RV park has also gone without water for several days.

Residents have had to drive to the flying j gas station to use the restroom and take showers.

Jimenez says that he has not gotten a response from Oncor about when the power will come back.

