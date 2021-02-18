Advertisement

Midland County Courthouse closed for days following issues with fire suppression system

(KOSA)
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Courthouse will be closed until sometime next week after the building experienced issues with its fire suppression system.

According to a release, Midland County has finished repairing the system and is now waiting for tests to be completed to ensure safety.

The tests won’t happen until next week once temperatures become stable.

The Commissioners Court Meeting scheduled for Monday, February 22 has been rescheduled to Friday, February 26.

