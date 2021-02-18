Lady Bulldog swimmers heading to state

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland High’s girls’ 200 freestyle relay qualified for the girls’ state championship swim meet.

The team of Meisi Holmes, Kamryn Keller, PJ Day and Olivia Haskell will head to San Antonio next week to compete against the best swimmers in Texas.

“We’ve been training really hard so to finally see our hard work pay off is really exciting,” Day said.

“I feel really blessed to have the opportunity to swim one more time with these girls,” Haskell said. “It’s been so exciting to see how successful we can be working together as a team and I’m just really grateful for one more chance.”

The meet will be held Monday the 22nd and Tuesday the 23rd.

