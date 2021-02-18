Advertisement

2 Dallas officers shot and wounded while responding to call

A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital...
A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital in stable condition.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas police chief says two officers have been shot and wounded while responding to a shooting call in a residential neighborhood.

A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Dallas Chief Eddie Garcia says both are expected to recover.

He said the officers were met with gunfire as soon as they arrived on the scene.

He says the search for the suspect is ongoing, but they believe the suspect is still in the area.

Garcia didn’t say what happened to prompt the call that brought the officers to the scene or describe the shooting suspect.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Image
Teen arrested for West Odessa murder
Freezing temperatures left many West Texans without power.
Hundreds without power in West Texas, Oncor ceases controlled outages
A map of the electrical grids in Texas.
Texplainer: Why does Texas have its own power grid?
Electronic space heater.
ERCOT raising energy prices, blaming high demand during winter storm
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Greg Abbott provides updates on winter storm response

Latest News

North Carolina deputies help rescue a baby owl.
North Carolina deputies help rescue baby owl
FILE - In this Friday, March 27, 2020 file photo, William Samuels delivers caskets to the...
US life expectancy drops a year in pandemic, most since WWII
FILE - Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to then-President Donald Trump, speaks during a...
Ivanka Trump tells Rubio she won’t run for his Senate seat
Snowplow driver David Gehrke says he's glad 5-year-old Maddox is safe after he found the boy...
Snowplow driver saves 5-year-old boy wandering streets in subzero cold