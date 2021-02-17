Advertisement

WEATHER BLOG: Freezing temperatures to remain Wednesday, precipitation expected overnight

By Lauren Bostwick
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - This morning the Permian Basin and southeastern New Mexico developed freezing fog, thanks to a cold front that is slowly moving through west Texas. Later this afternoon, the freezing fog will lift and dissipate.

The cold front will bring more bitterly cold Arctic air into the area Wednesday. High temperatures across the Permian Basin and southeastern New Mexico will stay in the mid-20s throughout the day, but warmer in the Lower Trans-Pecos and in the more southern areas.

Late Wednesday night through the morning Thursday, more winter precipitation will be expected across the area. There will be a gradual transition between rain and snow throughout tonight.

Travel is looking to be impacted. Icy roads, bridges, and overpasses will be possible Wednesday through Friday morning.

Friday conditions will start to clear up thanks to sunshine and warmer temperatures!

