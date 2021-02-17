Advertisement

VIDEO: Odessa Fire Rescue Battalion Chief rescues dog from frozen pond

Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa Fire Rescue firefighter was caught on camera, saving a dog’s life.

Battalion Chief Larry Norrid responded to a call at the Odessa Country Club Golf Course about a dog falling through the ice in a pond.

When firefighters arrived, they found that the dog had been in the water for 30 minutes, and the firetruck could only get so close.

That’s when Chief Norrid decided to go after the pet himself and pulled it from the pond.

Chief Norrid would like to remind the public to say inside and stay warm as we continue to deal with winter weather.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tens of thousands of West Texans are without power on Monday.
More than ten thousand people without power in West Texas, more outages expected
MGN Image
Teen arrested for West Odessa murder
Electronic space heater.
ERCOT raising energy prices, blaming high demand during winter storm
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Abbott calls for legislature to investigate ERCOT following outages
File graphic.
How to stay warm if the power goes out

Latest News

Tens of thousands of West Texans are without power on Monday.
More than ten thousand people without power in West Texas, more outages expected
Odessa Fire Rescue Battalion Chief rescues dog from frozen pond
Odessa Fire Rescue Battalion Chief rescues dog from frozen pond
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott provides updates on winter storm response
Tap water from the sink.
Boil water notice issued for Grandfalls