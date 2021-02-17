VIDEO: Odessa Fire Rescue Battalion Chief rescues dog from frozen pond

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa Fire Rescue firefighter was caught on camera, saving a dog’s life.

Battalion Chief Larry Norrid responded to a call at the Odessa Country Club Golf Course about a dog falling through the ice in a pond.

When firefighters arrived, they found that the dog had been in the water for 30 minutes, and the firetruck could only get so close.

That’s when Chief Norrid decided to go after the pet himself and pulled it from the pond.

Chief Norrid would like to remind the public to say inside and stay warm as we continue to deal with winter weather.

