Odessans flock to hotels after homes lose power

Many Odessans are scrambling to find a warm place to spend the night.

Of course, that’s easier said than done.

“Everybody’s been calling nonstop for the past two hours,” Best Western Plus Front Desk Employee Daisy Sanchez said. “The phone didn’t stop ringing. I was just making reservation after reservation.”

At the best western off 191 people have been calling all day and booked every room before noon.

Nichole bass called just in the nick of time.

“She told me I have one room left and it’s a two bed and I said give it to me,” Bass said with a laugh.

Bass was flooded with relief because she said the power in her West Odessa home has been flicking on and off for days.

If she and her kids had to spend another night at home, it would be a long night.

Last time she checked it was 42 degrees inside.

“I’m pretty sure we’d have to use all the blankets that we have in the house,” Bass said.

Anyone searching for a hotel today probably saw one deal that made their eyes pop: a 2.5-star Days Inn hotel charging an astounding $999 dollars a night.

Well, there’s more to this than meets the eye.

In reality, that days inn isn’t booking any rooms at all right now because they’ve lost power.

The general manager said he couldn’t take the hotel off of online booking sites so he jacked up the price so no one would waste their time driving out only to find a dark building.

“I had no other choice to just avoid people from coming this way and save their time coming this way,” Days Inn by Wyndham General Manager Parin Patel said. “That’s the only thing I could think of.”

The manager said his own family hasn’t had heat for days so, like so many others, he’s trying to figure out where he can rest safely.

