Lady Bronchos home safe after five days stranded at El Paso hotel

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After five nights camped out in an El Paso hotel, the Odessa girl’s basketball team returned home safely on Tuesday. Severe weather and road conditions made it unsafe for the Lady Bronchos to come home, following their playoff game on Saturday.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions in El Paso, fans were not allowed at the game, so parents were separated from their children when the bus left on Friday night, until it returned Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re glad they’re home, we’re glad they’re safe,” Lady Broncho mom Aron Byford said after reuniting with daughter Paige. “We were excited for them to have the opportunity to play, so it was okay with me that they stayed where they were safe.”

“As long as she’s alright, we’re alright,” Jason Douglas said while picking up his daughter. “Mom is always a little bit different than Dad. Dad is like ‘It’s an experience’. Mom is like ‘My baby!’.

The team passed the time by going out to eat, and playing games.

“We had a lot of tea and coffee from the hotel lobby,” Lady Broncho Paige Byford said. “We played Family Feud, Checkers, and Dominoes. The hotel people were probably not really happy that we were hanging out in the lobby and talking, but it was fun.”

“Man I’m telling you, those kids, I’m glad they’re with their parents now,” Coach Marcus Chapa joked. “But we truly do appreciate them. It was an adventure. The kids will go home, and for the next 15 or 20 years they’ll remember those five nights in the hotel room. So it was good for the kids.”

The Lady Bronchos season if over, following a 51-46 loss to District 1-6A Champion El Paso Americas. However, now Odessa a head start on team bonding for next year.

