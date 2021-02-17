Hundreds line up for propane to keep warm

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Texas is in a state of emergency thanks to the winter storm that has cut power to the homes of many West Texans.

Many locals, like Aldo Banda, say that they were not prepared for this winter storm. That’s why they are at Pinnacle Propane in Midland.

“We were all unprepared I mean almost everybody, I think half of Midland has power so they’re lucky, but most of us weren’t as fortunate,” Aldo Banda said.

Residents waited in long lines at Pinnacle Propane, some around 3 hours, just to fill up their propane tanks.

But many customers said it was worth the wait, to stay warm,

“We ended up with no power yesterday for about 14 hours so I’m just trying to keep my kids warm. We have power now so we got propane so we can help out our neighbors who don’t,” said Katie Fuller.

“Our electricity ran out so we came to get gas to cook food,” Moises Sanchez added.

Aldo Banda also said, “we’ve been without power for about, I think, 35-38 hours. It just kicked back on but you know, propane is the only thing that is going to keep us warm right now.”

If your home does not have power and you are looking to get propane, you might want to pack a snack and a phone charger because the lines remain long.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.