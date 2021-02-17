LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott provides updates on winter storm response

TEXAS TRIBUNE - As millions of Texans continue to struggle with power outages during a massive winter storm, Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s response at 3 p.m. Central time Wednesday.

There were 2.7 million Texas households still without power as of Wednesday morning, though the state’s electricity grid manager said utilities returned power to about 600,000 homes overnight.

You can watch a livestream of Abbott’s update on CBS7, the CBS7 Facebook page and on CBS7.com.