ECSO investigating homicide

Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found on the road near 1936 and West 42nd Street Tuesday night.
Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said deputies found the body of a young man on the street. The young man appears to be a gunshot victim, according to Sheriff Griffis. The man’s name has not been released. The sheriff’s office is still searching for a suspect and witnesses.
