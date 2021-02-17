ECSO investigating homicide

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found on the road near 1936 and West 42nd Street Tuesday night.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said deputies found the body of a young man on the street. The young man appears to be a gunshot victim, according to Sheriff Griffis. The man’s name has not been released. The sheriff’s office is still searching for a suspect and witnesses.

This article will continue to be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.