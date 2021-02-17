Advertisement

City of Midland asking residents to limit water usage, report leaks

Midland City Hall
Midland City Hall(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland is asking residents to conserve water as freezing temperatures continue to affect the area.

The city’s Utilities Department has learned that several areas of Midland are experiencing low water pressure.

Officials say that water supplies are stable, but several leaks are being reported.

Anyone who sees an active leak is asked to call (432) 685-7270 and report it.

