Advertisement

Boil water notice issued for Grandfalls

Tap water from the sink.
Tap water from the sink.(U.S. Air Force)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANDFALLS, Texas (KOSA) - A boil water notice was issued for the City of Grandfalls on Wednesday.

Grandfalls residents should boil their water prior to consumption (washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.)

Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria that could be found in the water.

Water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and boiled for two minutes.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tens of thousands of West Texans are without power on Monday.
More than ten thousand people without power in West Texas, more outages expected
MGN Image
Teen arrested for West Odessa murder
Electronic space heater.
ERCOT raising energy prices, blaming high demand during winter storm
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Abbott calls for legislature to investigate ERCOT following outages
File graphic.
How to stay warm if the power goes out

Latest News

Tens of thousands of West Texans are without power on Monday.
More than ten thousand people without power in West Texas, more outages expected
OFR Dog Rescue
VIDEO: Odessa Fire Rescue Battalion Chief rescues dog from frozen pond
Odessa Fire Rescue Battalion Chief rescues dog from frozen pond
Odessa Fire Rescue Battalion Chief rescues dog from frozen pond
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott provides updates on winter storm response