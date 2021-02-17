Boil water notice issued for Grandfalls

GRANDFALLS, Texas (KOSA) - A boil water notice was issued for the City of Grandfalls on Wednesday.

Grandfalls residents should boil their water prior to consumption (washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.)

Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria that could be found in the water.

Water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and boiled for two minutes.

