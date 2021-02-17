Advertisement

Big Spring mayor issues executive order extending use of hotel rooms as warming centers

Big Spring City Government Office. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Big Spring City Government Office. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring Mayor Shannon Thomason has issued an executive order extending the use of hotel rooms as warming centers.

According to the order, those in need of a place to stay may use hotel rooms until Thursday unless Thomason extends the order.

Those who are in need of emergency shelter in Big Spring are asked to contact Big Spring /Howard County Dispatch at 432-264-2550.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 2,000 people were without power in Big Spring.

boil water notice was issued for the city on Tuesday following issues at the water treatment plant caused by freezing temperatures.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tens of thousands of West Texans are without power on Monday.
Tens of thousands without power in West Texas, more outages expected
MGN Image
Teen arrested for West Odessa murder
Electronic space heater.
ERCOT raising energy prices, blaming high demand during winter storm
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Abbott calls for legislature to investigate ERCOT following outages
File graphic.
How to stay warm if the power goes out

Latest News

The water tank sensors are sending incorrect readings to the pumps, causing the pumps to think...
Frozen sensors cause water pressure issues for Pecos residents
Freezing temperatures have caused equipment in Pecos to malfunction.
PECOS WATER
Hotels book up during storm.
Power outages force residents to flee to hotels
A map of the electrical grids in Texas.
Texplainer: Why does Texas have its own power grid?