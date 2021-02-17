Big Spring mayor issues executive order extending use of hotel rooms as warming centers

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring Mayor Shannon Thomason has issued an executive order extending the use of hotel rooms as warming centers.

According to the order, those in need of a place to stay may use hotel rooms until Thursday unless Thomason extends the order.

Those who are in need of emergency shelter in Big Spring are asked to contact Big Spring /Howard County Dispatch at 432-264-2550.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 2,000 people were without power in Big Spring.

A boil water notice was issued for the city on Tuesday following issues at the water treatment plant caused by freezing temperatures.

