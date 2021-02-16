Warming shelters across West Texas

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - We’re putting together a list of warming centers open to the public across West Texas. Have info you’d like to share? Email us at news@cbs7.com

ODESSA (Masks are required):

-St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Parish at 7601 North Grandview

-Copper Rose Building at 415 North Grant

-Salvation Army at 810 East 11th Street

MIDLAND:

-Salvation Army, 600 E Wall St, Midland, TX 79701, open 24 hours.

-True Lite Christian Fellowship, 3001 N A St, Midland, TX 79705, open 24 hours.

-First Baptist Church Activity Center, 2104 W Louisiana Ave, Midland, TX 79701, open 24 hours.

-Midland YMCA- 800 N Big Spring St, Midland, TX 79701, open during operating hours 5a-9p.

-Presence Church- 901 Midland Dr, Midland, TX 79703, open until 5:00 p.m.

-First United Methodist Church, 300 N Main St, Midland, TX 79701, open from 1-5 p.m., use entrance off Illinois.

ANDREWS:

-First Baptist Church has opened up “The Bridge” until 5 p.m. Tuesday for those who need to warm up

-After 5 p.m., the Fire Station will be available for anyone without power who needs a place to sleep

