Residents without power ready to sleep in cars to stay warm

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - With thousands of residents still without power across the Permian Basin, people are preparing for the worst, and that often begins with a trip to the gas station.

“We were told it’s a rolling electrical, blackout thing, but I don’t see any rolling going on,” said Odessa resident Treasure Thaggard.

Thaggard can’t go back home. Her apartment hasn’t had power since just after midnight on Monday.

“It’s already really cold in my apartment,” she said.

Thaggard felt that left her with just one option.

“I decided I better get some gas, so I can stay in my pickup if I need to,” she said.

She’s not alone. Several people told CBS7 they planned on sleeping in their cars tonight if power isn’t restored.

“I talked to a friend of mine who lives on the west side of town,” Thaggard said. “And he just went and filled up with diesel so he could stay in his truck also.”

Yet finding gas wasn’t easy. Numerous stations are victims of the power outages, and the few open stations quickly filled up, and some had pumps that froze. But for people like Thaggard, the search was worth it to make sure they had somewhere warm and secure to sleep. Most of all, she just wants this cold spell to be over.

“This is the worst,” she said. “The worst.”

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.