Midland going ahead with mass vaccination clinics as winter weather continues

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland will have both of its mass vaccination clinics open Tuesday as the area continues to deal with winter weather.

Booster shots are being administered at the Midland County Horseshoe, while first shots are being given at the Golf Course Road Church of Christ.

Midland Memorial Hospital President and CEO Russell Meyers says that anyone who has an appointment for a shot this week but can’t make it due to weather can come to the site another day.

The Midland County Horseshoe Vaccination Site is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Golf Course Road Church of Christ site is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Meyers says that the rate of new appointments for vaccines has gone down, but he believes that is due to the weather.

Midland Memorial Hospital has taken in some patients who lost power at their homes and need electricity to power medical devices that provide oxygen. Anyone who has health-related concerns due to the cold and losing power can go to the hospital’s emergency room.

As of Tuesday morning, two warming shelters are open in Midland - Salvation Army at 600 East Wall Street and the True-Lite Christian Fellowship Church at 3001 North A Street. More shelters may open as needed.

