Advertisement

Gov. Abbott calls for legislature to investigate ERCOT following outages

Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas Governor Greg Abbott(KWTX photo from pool feed)
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott is calling for a reform of the Electric Reliability County of Texas as winter weather has left many Texans without power.

According to a release, Abbott has declared the reform of ECOT an emergency item for the legislative session.

Abbott is asking that the legislature investigate ERCOT and ensure Texans never again experience power outages on the scale they have seen over the past several days.

“The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been anything but reliable over the past 48 hours,” said Governor Abbott. “Far too many Texans are without power and heat for their homes as our state faces freezing temperatures and severe winter weather. This is unacceptable. Reviewing the preparations and decisions by ERCOT is an emergency item so we can get a full picture of what caused this problem and find long-term solutions. I thank my partners in the House and Senate for acting quickly on this challenge, and I will work with them to enhance Texas’ electric grid and ensure that our state never experiences power outages like this again.”

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tens of thousands of West Texans are without power on Monday.
Tens of thousands without power in West Texas, outages could last through Tuesday
File graphic.
How to stay warm if the power goes out
A look at I-20 eastbound at FM 307 in Midland.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 in Ward County cleared following Sunday’s pile-ups
Freeze graphic.
Closures and Delays for Monday
West Texas Winter Weather Forecast 7 a.m. 2/16
WEATHER BLOG: Chance of freezing rain and snow on Tuesday

Latest News

Warming shelters across West Texas
Tens of thousands of West Texans are without power on Monday.
Tens of thousands without power in West Texas, outages could last through Tuesday
Boil water notice issued for Midland International Airport water system, residential customers not affected
Midland Unified Command Team News Conference 2/16
Midland going ahead with mass vaccination clinics as winter weather continues