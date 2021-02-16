Drive-thru clinic at Ratliff Stadium to only open on Sunday, booster shot clinics still running

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa hospital officials shared the latest on vaccination efforts in a press conference Tuesday.

Medical Center Health System will only be holding its drive-thru vaccination clinic at Ratliff Stadium on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this week.

According to MCHS CEO and President Russell Tippin, the hospital is still waiting on its weekly shipment of vaccines.

Next week is the last week for the drive-thru clinic at Ratliff Stadium. There is no word yet on where vaccines will be administered in the future.

Odessa Regional Medical Center is still waiting on its shipment of booster shots that would have originally been available today. They will be working to notify those who are up for a shot once the shipment arrives.

MCHS is still running its clinics for COVID-19 booster shots. More than 1,300 doses were administered on Monday.

The clinics are located at the following addresses:

Urgent Care (6030 W. University Blvd.)

Urgent Care (3001 JBS Pkwy.)

If you have a date range for your booster of 2/14-2/19 or 2/17-2/21 and do not currently have an appointment, you can stop by the Urgent Care on JBS or W. University and get your second shot today.

Those who wish to reschedule should wait for a call from MCHS and not call the phone line being used for scheduling appointments for the booster shot.

There will be no walk-ins for the booster shot.

