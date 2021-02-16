Cudd pleads not guilty on all counts related to Capitol riots

Advertisement

Cudd, Rosa plead not guilty on all counts related to Capitol riots(KOSA)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa have pleaded “Not Guilty” on all counts related to their Jan. 6 involvement at the Capitol riots.

In the brief arraignment hearing, held virtually, Cudd’s lawyer, Marina Medvin, asked for a change of venue due to prejudice. Judge Trevor McFadden did not decide on that request in the hearing.

Cudd also requested and received permission to have her previously approved travel to Mexico changed from Feb. 18-21 to Feb. 19-22 due to inclement weather in the Permian Basin.

