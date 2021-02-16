Advertisement

City of Big Spring asking public to limit water consumption

(KOSA)
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Big Spring is asking residents to limit their water consumption as winter weather affects the city’s treatment plant.

According to a release, city officials ask the public to use water for essential purposes only.

Several Big Spring residents have reported that they have no water service. Frozen pipes are common.

Those who do have water should leave their lines dripping throughout the day and night to prevent pipes from freezing and leave cabinet doors open to spaces where pipes are located.

