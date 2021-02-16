Advertisement

Both mass vaccination sites in Midland to open on Tuesday

Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being prepared at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.
Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being prepared at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.(CBS7)
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Both of Midland’s mass COVID-19 vaccination sites will be open on Tuesday.

According to a release, the Midland County Horseshoe Vaccination Site will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Golf Course Road Church of Christ site will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The vaccine will be administered through appointments only.

Register for a vaccine here.

