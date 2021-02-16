Boil water notice issued for Gardendale

GARDENDALE, Texas (KOSA) - The Greater Gardendale Water Supply Corporation has issued a boil water notice for its customers.

Community members should boil their water prior to consumption or use. Consumption or use includes: drinking, washing hands or face, brushing teeth, cooking, making ice, etc.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes to safely eliminate harmful bacteria and other microbes.

