Tens of thousands without power in West Texas due to extreme winter weather

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tens of thousands of West Texans are without power on Monday morning as the state continues to deal with winter weather.

As of 8:09 a.m., more than 53,000 Oncor customers are without power in the Midland area. Over 21,000 customers are affected in Odessa.

There is no word yet on when power will be restored.

Oncor says that it is rotating outages across the area due to record-breaking electric demand and reduced power generation. The outages are reportedly expected to only last 15-45 minutes.

Texans are urged to limit and reduce their use of electricity as much as possible.

You can view Oncor’s outage map here.

