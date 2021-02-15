Advertisement

Tens of thousands without power in West Texas due to extreme winter weather

Power outages graphic.
Power outages graphic.(MGN Online)
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tens of thousands of West Texans are without power on Monday morning as the state continues to deal with winter weather.

As of 8:09 a.m., more than 53,000 Oncor customers are without power in the Midland area. Over 21,000 customers are affected in Odessa.

There is no word yet on when power will be restored.

Oncor says that it is rotating outages across the area due to record-breaking electric demand and reduced power generation. The outages are reportedly expected to only last 15-45 minutes.

Texans are urged to limit and reduce their use of electricity as much as possible.

You can view Oncor’s outage map here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at I-20 eastbound at FM 307 in Midland.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 in Ward County remains closed following pile-ups, crews working overnight to clear roadway
West Texas Winter Weather Forecast 6:45 a.m. 2/15
WEATHER BLOG: Dangerously cold wind chills early on Monday
Freeze graphic.
Closures and Delays for Monday
Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Midland police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies Fort Stockton woman killed in crash

Latest News

West Texas Winter Weather Forecast 6:45 a.m. 2/15
West Texas Winter Weather Forecast 6:45 a.m. 2/15
West Texas Winter Weather Forecast 6:45 a.m. 2/15
WEATHER BLOG: Dangerously cold wind chills early on Monday
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
One person killed, another injured in icy Ward County crash
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies Fort Stockton woman killed in crash