Philippines demands more U.S. security aid to retain pact

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2020 file photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers...
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2020 file photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte talks with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines.(Richard Madelo/Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine official says President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration wants considerably more U.S. military aid in exchange for not abrogating a key security pact with Washington.

The official rejected criticism that the blunt demand resembled extortion.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque says the Philippines has received much less security assistance from the U.S. than Pakistan and other countries despite Manila’s long treaty alliance with Washington.

Roque did not specify how much more the U.S. should provide in exchange for the continuation of the Visiting Forces Agreement.

Duterte said in a speech last week that if the U.S. wants to retain the military agreement, which he ordered abrogated in February last year, “they have to pay.”

