One person killed, another injured in icy Ward County crash

WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed, and another was injured in a crash during Sunday’s winter storm.

The victim has been identified as Alexander Garcia, 45, of Miami, Florida.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on I-20, four miles west of Pyote, at 9:40 a.m. Sunday.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving two 18-wheelers. The driver of one of the trucks, identified as Garcia, died from his injuries at the scene. The other truck driver, 61-year-old Arturo Ayala of Bellflower, California, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in Garcia’s truck was not hurt in the crash.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that Garcia’s truck was disabled in the roadway from a crash and was blocking the interstate’s eastbound lanes. According to DPS, Ayala was also traveling eastbound and began to brake before his truck went into a skid and hit Garcia’s vehicle

I-20 in Ward County has been closed almost all day due to multiple crashes caused by poor driving conditions brought by the winter storm.

