Advertisement

One person killed, another injured in icy Ward County crash

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed, and another was injured in a crash during Sunday’s winter storm.

The victim has been identified as Alexander Garcia, 45, of Miami, Florida.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on I-20, four miles west of Pyote, at 9:40 a.m. Sunday.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving two 18-wheelers. The driver of one of the trucks, identified as Garcia, died from his injuries at the scene. The other truck driver, 61-year-old Arturo Ayala of Bellflower, California, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in Garcia’s truck was not hurt in the crash.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that Garcia’s truck was disabled in the roadway from a crash and was blocking the interstate’s eastbound lanes. According to DPS, Ayala was also traveling eastbound and began to brake before his truck went into a skid and hit Garcia’s vehicle

I-20 in Ward County has been closed almost all day due to multiple crashes caused by poor driving conditions brought by the winter storm.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at I-20 eastbound at FM 307 in Midland.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 in Ward County remains closed following pile-ups, crews working overnight to clear roadway
West Texas Winter Weather Forecast 12 p.m. 2/14
WEATHER BLOG: Dangerously cold wind chills early on Monday
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for entire state in response to winter storm
Freeze graphic.
Closures and Delays for Sunday
Traffic moving at a slow crawl on I-10.
Hundreds of drivers stuck for hours on I-10 near Junction

Latest News

West Texas Winter Weather Forecast 12 p.m. 2/14
WEATHER BLOG: Dangerously cold wind chills early on Monday
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies Fort Stockton woman killed in crash
MCHS to keep clinics open Monday for COVID-19 booster shots
MCHS to keep clinics open Monday for COVID-19 booster shots
Medical Center Hospital
MCHS: Clinics for COVID-19 booster shots will open on Monday