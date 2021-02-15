How to stay warm if the power goes out

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tens of thousands of West Texans are without power following this weekend’s winter storm.

The National Weather Service recommends the following tips for staying warm when the power is out:

-Close blinds or curtains to keep in some heat

-Close off rooms to avoid wasting heat

-Wear layers of loose, fitting, lightweight, warm clothing

-Eat and drink. Food provides energy to warm the body. Avoid caffeine and alcohol.

-Stuff towels or rags in cracks under doors.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.