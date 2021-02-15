How to stay warm if the power goes out
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tens of thousands of West Texans are without power following this weekend’s winter storm.
The National Weather Service recommends the following tips for staying warm when the power is out:
-Close blinds or curtains to keep in some heat
-Close off rooms to avoid wasting heat
-Wear layers of loose, fitting, lightweight, warm clothing
-Eat and drink. Food provides energy to warm the body. Avoid caffeine and alcohol.
-Stuff towels or rags in cracks under doors.
Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.