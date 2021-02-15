H-E-B updating store hours due to winter weather

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - H-E-B is adjusting store hours for locations across the state due to winter weather.

On Monday, locations in Midland and Odessa will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

H-E-B stated in a release that the weather has disrupted deliveries to some stores, which will impact the supply of certain products.

You can find the latest on store hours here.

