H-E-B updating store hours due to winter weather

File photo.
File photo.(H-E-B)
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - H-E-B is adjusting store hours for locations across the state due to winter weather.

On Monday, locations in Midland and Odessa will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

H-E-B stated in a release that the weather has disrupted deliveries to some stores, which will impact the supply of certain products.

You can find the latest on store hours here.

