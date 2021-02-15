Advertisement

City of Odessa opening warming shelter

(KOSA)
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa has opened a warming shelter for those who need a place to stay on Monday.

The warming shelter is located at the gym at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Parish at 7601 North Grandview.

Food and drinks will be available at the shelter. Anyone who goes to the shelter must wear a mask.

Outages have left thousands of people without power on Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at I-20 eastbound at FM 307 in Midland.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 in Ward County cleared following Sunday’s pile-ups
West Texas Winter Weather Forecast 6:45 a.m. 2/15
WEATHER BLOG: Dangerously cold wind chills early on Monday
Freeze graphic.
Closures and Delays for Monday
Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Midland police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash
Power outages graphic.
Tens of thousands without power in West Texas due to extreme winter weather

Latest News

FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing
File photo.
H-E-B updating store hours due to winter weather
West Texas Winter Weather Forecast 6:45 a.m. 2/15
West Texas Winter Weather Forecast 6:45 a.m. 2/15
Power outages graphic.
Tens of thousands without power in West Texas due to extreme winter weather