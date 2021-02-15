City of Odessa opening warming shelter

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa has opened a warming shelter for those who need a place to stay on Monday.

The warming shelter is located at the gym at St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Parish at 7601 North Grandview.

Food and drinks will be available at the shelter. Anyone who goes to the shelter must wear a mask.

Outages have left thousands of people without power on Monday morning.

