Travelers braving slick road conditions as TXDOT warns drivers to stay off the roads

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -It’s been a day full of ice and sleet.

TxDOT is working to clear the roads and warning travelers to stay home if at all possible.

However there are still a few braving the slick conditions.

If you have to drive when the roads are slick and wet, driving slow is the best way to go.

“The roads have been pretty decent, as long as you monitor your speed and keep a safe distance,” said Kenneth Morgan.

David Cade and Kenneth Morgan are traveling from Phoenix to Dallas and have been on the road for 13 hours.

“His son, the guy that I’m driving with, this is his first time, and so it’s good for him he’s doing real good.

This is their first time driving this distance -- or in this weather -- and they’ve seen their share of car accidents.

“The vehicles that we’re having problems with were the ones that we’re going too fast for the conditions. You saw them on the side of the road. A lot of the big truckers, they really just pulled their vehicles over and shut them down for the night,” said Morgan.

TxDOT said as the wintry weather continues, they’re gearing up to prevent dangerous driving conditions.

“It’s all hands on deck, events like this we go to 12 hour shifts and we have people working around the clock,” said public information officer Gene Powell.

TxDOT is strongly advising drivers to stay off roads if possible and keep a distance between you and the car in front of you.

