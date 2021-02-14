Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 between Odessa and Pecos impassable, multiple pile-ups reported

A look at I-20 eastbound at FM 307 in Midland.
A look at I-20 eastbound at FM 307 in Midland.(TxDOT Odessa)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - Drivers across West Texas are urged to stay home as winter weather is creating poor driving conditions across the area.

As of 12 p.m., Interstate 20 between Odessa and Pecos is impassable due to whiteout conditions.

Several pile-ups have been reported along the interstate, including:

-A six-car pile-up in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Pyote

-An eight-car pile-up in the eastbound lanes of I-20 at mile marker 83 in Ward County.

-A 15-car pile-up in the eastbound lanes of I-20 at mile marker 86 in Ward County

In Midland County, two 18-wheelers have jackknifed and blocked the westbound lanes of I-20 at mile marker 140.

