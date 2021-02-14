Midland police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Police in Midland are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead on Saturday night.

The victim has been identified as Tabitha Garneau, 34, of Oklahoma.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to the 5300 block of West Loop 250 at 10 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a woman lying down on the service road.

When police arrived, they found the woman, identified as Garneau, who had been struck and killed by a vehicle. The vehicle that hit Garneau had not stayed at the scene.

Anyone with information on this accident is asked to call (432) 695-7108 in reference to case number 210213023.

