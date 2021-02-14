Advertisement

Midland police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash

Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)(KOSA)
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Police in Midland are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead on Saturday night.

The victim has been identified as Tabitha Garneau, 34, of Oklahoma.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to the 5300 block of West Loop 250 at 10 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a woman lying down on the service road.

When police arrived, they found the woman, identified as Garneau, who had been struck and killed by a vehicle. The vehicle that hit Garneau had not stayed at the scene.

Anyone with information on this accident is asked to call (432) 695-7108 in reference to case number 210213023.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Texas Winter Weather Forecast 12 p.m. 2/14
WEATHER BLOG: WINTER STORM WARNINGS up for West Texas
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for entire state in response to winter storm
Freeze graphic.
Closures and Delays for Sunday
One man made the 5-hour journey from Grapevine, Texas, to Midland for his shot.
Man travels 327 miles to Midland for COVID-19 vaccine
Traffic moving at a slow crawl on I-10.
Hundreds of drivers stuck for hours on I-10 near Junction

Latest News

Freeze graphic.
Closures and Delays for Monday
West Texas Winter Weather Forecast 12 p.m. 2/14
West Texas Winter Weather Forecast 12 p.m. 2/14
A look at I-20 eastbound at FM 307 in Midland.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 between Odessa and Pecos impassable, multiple pile-ups reported
A disaster declaration has already been declared for all 254 counties as state officials beg...
Abbott warns Texans to brace for ‘unprecendented weather’