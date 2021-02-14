MCHS: Clinics for COVID-19 booster shots will open on Monday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Health System’s two clinics for COVID-19 booster shots will still open on Monday despite the winter weather.

According to MCHS President and CEO Russell Tippin, the staff has already started making calls asking people who have appointments scheduled for Monday if they wish to keep their appointment or reschedule for a later date this week.

Tippin urges anyone coming to their appointment on Monday to be safe and taken plenty of time in driving to the clinic.

The clinics are located at the following addresses:

Urgent Care (6030 W. University Blvd.)

Urgent Care (3001 JBS Pkwy.)

Those who wish to reschedule should wait for a call from MCHS and not call the phone line being used for scheduling appointments for the booster shot.

There will be no walk-ins for the booster shot.

The calls are coming from the clinic, employee cell phones and other numbers. Anyone who has an appointment scheduled for Monday should answer any calls they receive today.

Staff are still working on the main phone line and are calling to make appointments with those who received their first shots at Ratliff Stadium.

Wednesday’s drive-thru clinic at Ratliff Stadium has been canceled as new shipments of COVID-19 vaccine doses are delayed due to the holiday and winter weather.

Next week MCHS will be running the drive-thru clinic on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

