DPS identifies Fort Stockton woman killed in crash

PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a crash in Pecos County on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Lorena Ramirez, 40, of Fort Stockton.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 67 northeast of Fort Stockton at 6:55 a.m. on Friday.

When troopers arrived, they found a Nissan Armada that had rolled.

The driver, identified as Ramirez, died from her injuries at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that Ramirez was traveling north on the highway while it was foggy and wet. According to DPS, the Armada was traveling at an unsafe speed and left the roadway before rolling.

Ramirez was wearing a seat belt at the time.

No other injuries were reported.

