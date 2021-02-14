WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - We’re putting together a list of closures and delays for Monday, February 15, here. Have something you’d like to share? Email us at news@cbs7.com.

-ECISD is moving all students to remote learning on Monday. There will be no live classes to attend – only assignments that must be completed.

-UTPB’s campus will be closed on Monday.

-Odessa College’s campus and extension centers in Andrews, Monahans and Pecos will be closed on Monday. In-person classes and services will transition to virtual learning and support.

-Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center campuses in Midland and Odessa will be closed on Monday. Texas Tech Physicians clinics in Midland and Odessa will also be closed on Monday.

-Premier High School-Midland will be closed on Monday.

-Small World Learning Center & Child Care will be closed on Monday.

-Wee Care Learning Center will be closed on Monday.

-Big Tex Pawn in Midland will be closed on Monday. Late opening at 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

