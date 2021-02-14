Advertisement

Closures and Delays for Monday

Freeze graphic.
Freeze graphic.(Max Pixel)
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - We’re putting together a list of closures and delays for Monday, February 15, here. Have something you’d like to share? Email us at news@cbs7.com.

-ECISD is moving all students to remote learning on Monday. There will be no live classes to attend – only assignments that must be completed.

-UTPB’s campus will be closed on Monday.

-Odessa College’s campus and extension centers in Andrews, Monahans and Pecos will be closed on Monday. In-person classes and services will transition to virtual learning and support.

-Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center campuses in Midland and Odessa will be closed on Monday. Texas Tech Physicians clinics in Midland and Odessa will also be closed on Monday.

-Premier High School-Midland will be closed on Monday.

-Small World Learning Center & Child Care will be closed on Monday.

-Wee Care Learning Center will be closed on Monday.

-Big Tex Pawn in Midland will be closed on Monday. Late opening at 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Texas Winter Weather Forecast 12 p.m. 2/14
WEATHER BLOG: WINTER STORM WARNINGS up for West Texas
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for entire state in response to winter storm
Freeze graphic.
Closures and Delays for Sunday
One man made the 5-hour journey from Grapevine, Texas, to Midland for his shot.
Man travels 327 miles to Midland for COVID-19 vaccine
Traffic moving at a slow crawl on I-10.
Hundreds of drivers stuck for hours on I-10 near Junction

Latest News

West Texas Winter Weather Forecast 12 p.m. 2/14
West Texas Winter Weather Forecast 12 p.m. 2/14
A look at I-20 eastbound at FM 307 in Midland.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 between Odessa and Pecos impassable, multiple pile-ups reported
A disaster declaration has already been declared for all 254 counties as state officials beg...
Abbott warns Texans to brace for ‘unprecendented weather’
West Texas Winter Weather Forecast 10 p.m. 2/13
West Texas Winter Weather Forecast 10 p.m. 2/13