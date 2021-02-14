Abbott warns Texans to brace for ‘unprecendented weather’

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference Saturday updating Texans on winter storm preparations as well as warning people to stay off the roads for the next several days.

“All of Texas is facing an extremely dangerous winter storm in the coming days,” Abbott said. “A disaster declaration has already been declared for all 254 counties in Texas. Every part of the State of Texas will face freezing conditions, meaning that includes all the way down to Brownsville, Texas, will face freezing conditions over the coming days.

Abbott said the state is doing everything it can to clear the roadways, but it’s just not enough to stop what’s coming.

“There are more than one-thousand roadway segments that have snow or ice on them, and the worst part of the weather storm hasn’t even hit the state yet,” Abbott said. Over a thousand pieces of TxDOT equipment are being used, more than 16-hundred employees and 745 snowplows are activated.”

The ultra-low temperatures are expected to last several days, meaning ice will stay on the roads for days, making travel nearly impossible across most of the state.

