Midland Rockhounds join new league

The Rockhounds will play in the AA Central League; Midland is one of 120 MLB affiliates nationwide
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The minor leagues will look different this season.

Midland is now one of only 120 teams nationwide that are part of the MLB’s new player development league.

The Rockhounds will no longer play in the Texas league, and will be rebranded as the AA Central League.

The Texas League had operated since 1902.

The Rockhounds will still play the same teams.

