Midland Rockhounds join new league

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The minor leagues will look different this season.

Midland is now one of only 120 teams nationwide that are part of the MLB’s new player development league.

The Rockhounds will no longer play in the Texas league, and will be rebranded as the AA Central League.

The Texas League had operated since 1902.

The Rockhounds will still play the same teams.

