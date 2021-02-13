Man travels 327 miles to Midland for COVID-19 vaccine

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Since the COVID-19 vaccination rollout began some have asked...how far are you willing to get the vaccine?

One man made the 5-hour journey from Grapevine, Texas, to Midland for his shot.

After months on a vaccine waitlist in the Dallas area, Ron Peddicord was willing to travel 327 miles for his COVID-19 vaccine ….all the way here to Midland.

“Thank you for giving me my life back,” said Peddicord.

Ron Peddicord is an international businessman who spends half his time in Canada.

Being at risk for the virus, he needed the vaccine to continue his life safely.

“Really, I can’t get back to my normal life until I have a vaccine. Being just cautious in those types of environments while traveling wasn’t enough, so I needed a vaccine. So I kinda made it a personal mission from the second week of December just to get a vaccine,” said Peddicord.

Enter Midland Memorial - Peddicord registered on a Saturday and received his first dose of the vaccine on the following Tuesday.

“I almost cried,” Peddicord admitted.

In his relief to finally have a vaccine appointment, he wrote down the wrong date - but he wasn’t turned away when he arrived at the Horseshoe.

“When I got there, I walked up, and they said, let me see your email. as I opened it, I looked at it, and it said Wednesday. I’m already standing there, and I thought, “oh my god, they’re gonna say, come back tomorrow.” I was like, that’s okay; I’ll just go stay in a hotel, and then I’ll come back. but they were like, oh no that’s fine, that’s alright, come on in,” said Peddicord.

He added he’s prepared to make the 10-hour round trip again for his second dose.

To show his appreciation to Midland Memorial, Peddicord has decided to donate 10,000 dollars to the hospital.

MMH CEO Russell Meyers said on Tuesday that while Midland residents are first in line for the vaccine - if the hospital has extra doses, people from different zip codes are welcome to get vaccinated at the Horseshoe.

