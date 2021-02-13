Advertisement

Flowerama business is ‘blooming’ amid the pandemic

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Despite the pandemic, some businesses have seen an increase in sales.

Flowerama’s business is booming as people use bouquets to show their loved ones they’re thinking of them when they can’t see them in person.

“Flowers or just a way to cheer people up, especially in this time that is very trying for all of us, we’ve definitely seen an increase because people are shopping differently,” said head flower designer Elizabeth Kator.

The flower shop said compared to last year, it’s seen a 15 percent increase in sales.

But the shop has found ways to safely get the 200 to 300 flowers they sell each day delivered.

“We do have touchless delivery, we also have curbside pick up, because of the inclement weather and also on top of the pandemic this valentine’s day what we’re trying to do is trying to get all of the arrangements out to customers as quickly as possible,” said Kator.

Flowerama is open seven days a week to keep up with demand. To contact the shop and click here.

