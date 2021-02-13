Advertisement

Drivers rush to stock up on groceries ahead of record cold temperatures

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Permian Basin residents are being asked to stay off the roads for the next few days if at all possible. But before curling up inside for a long weekend, many of them are headed to their nearest grocery store.

It may sound counter-intuitive, but residents are preparing to stay in - by going out.

“With this cold front coming in like it is, it’s brought a lot more guests into our stores,” said Odessa Market Street Store Director Kenny Copeland. “The concentration of guests is more than we anticipated setting up for this day.”

Potentially sub-zero temperatures have people packing grocery stores like Market in search of supplies to last the next several days.

Copeland has seen this before, and Market Street has extra supplies on hand to deal with the influx of customers.

“We sell a lot of soups, a lot of stews, a lot of roasts, your windshield washer solvents, your ice scrapers, and chili mixes,” Copeland said.

“Well, I bought stuff for meals,” said shopper Bill Mudd. “I bought stuff—stew meat—I bought stuff for breakfast and just things I’d like to have through the weekend that I’m not going to get out if the weather gets too bad.”

But with roads already in bad shape, some customers slid their way to Market Street.

“Couple of spots we did back out in West Odessa,” said shopper Robert Biddy. “In town, it hasn’t been too bad. But, still, you never know.”

And the spike in business means more hands are needed.

“We try to call in some extra help, call in reinforcements right there,” Copeland said. “But all-in-all, I think we’ve got enough help to take care of the guests that are in here.”

In here – to stay home.

