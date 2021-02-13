WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - We’re putting together a list of closures and delays for Sunday here. Have one you need to share? Email us at news@cbs7.com.

-Mid-Cities Church campuses will be closed on Sunday. Services are online-only.

-Alamo Heights Baptist Church will be closed on Sunday.

-Stonegate Fellowship in Midland and Odessa will be closed on Sunday. Services will be held online.

-First Baptist Church-Odessa will be closed on Sunday. Services will be held online.

-Iglesia Puerta Del Cielo will be closed on Sunday. Services will be shared live on Facebook.

-First Presbyterian Church of Fort Stockton will be open and will have services online and on KFST 860 AM.

