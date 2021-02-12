World’s best bull riders coming to Pecos for first time ever

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For the first time in league history, PBR’s elite Unleash The Beast will buck into Pecos, Texas, welcoming fans to Buck Jackson Arena Feb. 20-21 for the PBR Can-Am Invitational.

Featuring the Top 30 bull riders in the world taking on the rankest bulls, the PBR Pecos Invitational is Unleash the Beast’s fifth event of 2021.

Pecos held the world’s first rodeo on July 4, 1883.

The bull riding action for the PBR Pecos Invitational begins at 2:00 p.m. CST on Saturday, February 20, and Sunday, February 21.

Tickets for the two-day event are on sale now.

General admission tickets start at $50, with kids tickets (ages 5-12) available for $15, taxes and fees not included. Children under the age of 5 will gain entry to the event for free.

Tickets can be purchased online HERE or by calling (800) 732-1727.

