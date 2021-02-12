Trio of Odessa High athletes sign with college programs

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Three Odessa Lady Bronchos signed with college programs on Thursday, and they’ll all be staying close to home.

Softball players Jenna Spencer and Lisbeth Dominguez will remain teammates and play at Sul Ross State.

Golfer Chloe Aranda signed with UTPB and will be a Falcon.

Watch the video above to see the signings and hear what the girls had to say.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.