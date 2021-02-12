Advertisement

Ranchers work around the clock for their livestock during winter weather

Ranchers across the nation brave winter storm conditions to take care of their livestock to feed people across the nation.
By Lauren Bostwick
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Howard County, Texas (KOSA) - The frigid temperatures aren’t only affecting the roads, they also mean ranchers are preparing their livestock to withstand the cold.

When it comes to freezing temperatures most domestic animals around West Texas need somewhere warm to stay, but cattle just need water and some extra food.

Ranchers work around the clock to make sure their cows have just what they need.

According to Tara Renfro, the Vice President of the Sterling Cattle Company in Howard County, cattle around here are bred to withstand these kinds of conditions.

“Our cattle are adapted to our area. We have breeds of cattle that do have hair, and hair protects them in situations like this, just like our horses do too,” said Renfro.

Ranchers, like Renfro and her family, are responsible for several thousand head of cattle. She says that ranchers work very hard every day even in the cold and snow to make sure that their cows are healthy, “it’s all because of the cows, that’s what makes us money, that’s what makes us a living. And that living is what makes us put food on someone else’s plate,” said Renfro.

