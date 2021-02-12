Midland Rockhounds officially renew affiliation with Major League Baseball

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Rockhounds and Major League Baseball came to a new long term agreement.

Today is not perfect baseball weather, but that did not stop the Midland Rockhounds from sharing baseball news.

The team has officially renewed its affiliation with Major League Baseball.

Midlanders will enjoy another ten years of the sights and sounds of baseball per a new agreement.

The Rockhounds is one out of 120 minor league clubs across the country invited to remain affiliated with the MLB.

“We’re not taking for granted that we’ve had an affiliated team for many years. A lot of Texas league cities have lost teams. There are only 120 teams,” said general manager Monty Hoppel.

The Rockhounds have had a turbulent year with COVID-19 canceling the 2020 season and minor league baseball’s restructuring.

But Hoppel believes the club is on track to play a full slate of games this year.

“We’ve had a few things thrown at us, and all of a sudden today, it seems like okay, we’re back on track, we have an agreement, we’re sifting through what all of it means and getting used to things. We’re just happy to be looking forward to some sense of normalcy,” said Hoppel.

The partnership between the Rockhounds and the Oakland A’s began back in 1999 and will enter its 22nd season this year.

