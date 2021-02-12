Icy roads lead to numerous car accidents

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Icy conditions made for hazardous road conditions Thursday morning, contributing to numerous wrecks in the Midland-Odessa area.

While the Permian Basin saw two big snowstorms late last year, it’s icy conditions like Thursday – not snow – that are the most problematic.

“I would say since midnight last night, probably in the neighborhood of 20-to-25,” said Eddie Pittman, heavy manager of Action Wrecking.

The numbers are stark. The City of Midland said between midnight and 2 p.m., there were around 45 minor car accidents, as well as 25 accidents with injuries. The City of Odessa has reported over 2-dozen accidents, including five rollovers.

Fortunately, neither city has reported any deaths, but Pittman says today was worse than the snow storms the Permian Basin saw late last year.

“Snow, while it’s dangerous to drive on, is not as bad as ice or black ice because you don’t see it—don’t realize it—until it’s too late,” he said.

And this week’s winter weather isn’t letting up.

TxDOT treated the roads earlier in the week, but rain washed away much of the treatment.

“Sometimes mother nature wins,” said Odessa TxDOT PIO Gene Powell. “We’re at the mercy of what she’s going to do and how much weather she gives us, and we just respond the best we can.”

And icy conditions that are supposed to last throughout the weekend will mean more business for Pittman.

“When the roads get wet like they are and then they dry out, thaw out, then freeze again at night, we’ll see more and more wrecks,” Pittman said.

