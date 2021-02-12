Hundreds of drivers stuck for hours on I-10 near Junction
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNCTION, Texas (KOSA) - Hundreds of drivers were stranded overnight on Interstate 10 near Junction, Texas, after ice created poor driving conditions.
On Friday morning, TxDOT San Angelo reported that IH-10 in Kimble County was impassable, with many drivers and truckers parked along the side of the road.
A viewer tells CBS7 that drivers have been stranded since 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.
At noon, TxDOT San Angelo stated that traffic was moving at a slow crawl.
You can find the latest road conditions online here.
