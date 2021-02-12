Hundreds of drivers stuck for hours on I-10 near Junction

JUNCTION, Texas (KOSA) - Hundreds of drivers were stranded overnight on Interstate 10 near Junction, Texas, after ice created poor driving conditions.

On Friday morning, TxDOT San Angelo reported that IH-10 in Kimble County was impassable, with many drivers and truckers parked along the side of the road.

A viewer tells CBS7 that drivers have been stranded since 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

At noon, TxDOT San Angelo stated that traffic was moving at a slow crawl.

You can find the latest road conditions online here.

IH 10 in Kimble County - Junction- is impassable at this time with many motorists and truckers parked along the sides of the road. US 83 & US 377 are closed to traffic in this area. The heaviest impact is being felt from Exit 465 - Segovia to Exit 478 into Kerr County. #sjttx pic.twitter.com/l5ewN9KWap — TxDOT San Angelo (@TxDOTSanAngelo) February 12, 2021

Here’s a look at I 10 EB between the Ft McKavett Exit and Segovia in Kimble County. Traffic is barely crawling at 11:56am. pic.twitter.com/IRi4wyhj6Y — TxDOT San Angelo (@TxDOTSanAngelo) February 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.